Gold up, silver down

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

The May gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed...

wtop.com

WTOP

Preclosing

Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:.
CHICAGO, IL
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
WTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.30 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.29 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.
CURRENCIES
WTOP

AP Top U.S. News at 8:34 a.m. EDT

Election 2022: Groping claims roil Nebraska governor primary. Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death. Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles. Trump’s clout factors into US House races in W.Va., Nebraska. 2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia. Transgender treatment, doctors threatened...
NEBRASKA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks mixed, China gains ahead of US price data

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.1% to 19,853.66 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.4% to 3,079.40. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.3%...
MARKETS

