Gold up, silver down

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Election 2022: Groping claims roil Nebraska governor primary. Alabama jailbreak mystery deepens as manhunt ends with death. Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles. Trump’s clout factors into US House races in W.Va., Nebraska. 2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia. Transgender treatment, doctors threatened...
Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday with Chinese benchmarks pressing higher after a rally in technology companies helped reverse most of an early slide on Wall Street. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.1% to 19,853.66 and the Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.4% to 3,079.40. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.3%...
Comments / 0