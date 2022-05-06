ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TVLine Items: I Think You Should Leave Renewed, Chad's New Date and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tHVSx_0fVTbBlc00

Click here to read the full article.

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson will not be leaving Netflix: The streamer has renewed the sketch comedy series for Season 3, it was announced on Friday.

Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin will once again “bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations,” per the official release.

Season 2 premiered in July 2021.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* TBS’ Chad , which was originally set to return for Season 2 in April, will now return on Monday, July 11 at 10/9c. Watch a new teaser here .

* Ed O’Neill ( Modern Family ) will play Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in the upcoming FX limited series The Sterling Affairs , our sister site Variety reports.

* HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit Driftwood , a 90-minute animated space adventure movie from executive producer Victor Courtright ( Aquaman: King of Atlantis ), and Invincible Fight Girl , a half-hour action-comedy series from first-time EP and creator Juston Gordon-Montgomery ( DC Super Hero Girls ).

* Netflix has released a trailer for Selling The OC , in which a fresh set of realtors compete to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the comedy God’s Favorite Idiot , premiering Wednesday, June 15:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Finale: What Did 'Miggy' Share, as Series Awaits Renewal?

Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from the May 6 finale of CBS‘ Magnum P.I. As CBS’ Magnum P.I. closed out its fourth season — and with a renewal yet to be formally announced— could that very final moment between Thomas and Juliet have been… “a kiss before goodbye-ing”? Friday’s finale opened with Higgins once again considering her feelings for Thomas, and the advice she had gotten Dr. Ogawa, before marching over to Magnum’s in the morning to say her peace…. that is, until she saw Thomas’ ex-girlfriend, Lia, emerge from the bedroom. Waylaid by the unexpected...
TV SERIES
TVLine

That '70s Show Cast Set to Return for Netflix Sequel — First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned. In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red): The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
TV SERIES
TVLine

This Is Us' Jon Huertas Reaches Out to Fans After Miguel-Centric Episode: 'Now That You Know the Full Picture…'

Click here to read the full article. This Is Us‘ fourth-to-last episode gave the story of Miguel Rivas a beginning, a middle and an end. The heart-wrenching hour revealed that Rebecca, who is deep in the throes of Alzheimer’s Disease, ultimately outlives her second husband, who succumbs to heart failure in the not-too-distant future. (For Kim Roots’ complete recap, click here.) Immediately following the episode, series star Jon Huertas, who was introduced as Miguel in Episode 2 of the acclaimed NBC drama, released a statement regarding the fate of his polarizing character. “It’s been my absolute honor to be part of the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Sterling
Person
Katy Perry
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
IndieWire

All the Scripted Broadcast TV Shows Cancelled, Renewed, or on the Bubble (So Far)

Click here to read the full article. Updated on May 10, 2022 at 9:15 p.m. ET to reflect the renewals of “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” April showers have given way to May flowers – and April meetings among network executives have given way to May renewals and cancellations of existing series. With so many shows still sans such a decision, we’ll get a ton of cancellation/renewal news in the coming days. IndieWire arrived a bit early to the game this year, but there’s already been a number of broadcast TV shows scrapped. Among them, however, were some...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chad#Streaming Tv#Los Angeles Clippers#Fx#The Oppenheim Group
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

Will Smith Has At Least One Thing Coming To Netflix After Streamer Scrapped At Least One Project Following Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith has been dealing with a significant amount of career fallout after his now infamous slap to Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, While some of what’s happened in the career of Smith looks to be merely the normal fluctuations of development hell, other projects have reportedly been put on hold specifically because of the incident. Smith had a pair of Netflix projects in the hopper that are not currently moving forward, but he will be appearing on the streaming service soon, as a guest of David Letterman.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Lands New Drama Starring Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels is returning to Netflix for A Man in Full, a limited series based on Tom Wolfe's novel. The series will be written by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and includes Oscar-winner Regina King as an executive producer. Daniels won an Emmy in 2018 for his performance in Netflix's limited series Western Godless.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Every movie and TV show coming to HBO Max in May 2022

Ready to find out what's coming to HBO Max in May 2022? You should be. With April on the way out, it's time to learn about every movie and TV show that'll be available to watch on Warner Bros-Discovery's streaming service very soon. There's a lot of interesting and top-tier...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy