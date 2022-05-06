ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Man Armed With Broken Bottle Robs Long Island Gas Station Employee, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yzsB8_0fVTav2J00
The Sunoco gas station on Burnside Avenue in Inwood where a worker was robbed Friday, May 6. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is behind bars, accused of robbing a Long Island gas station employee.

It happened early Friday, May 6, at the Sunoco station in Inwood, on Burnside Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

The male suspect walked into the store at around 2:30 a.m., grabbed a glass bottle, smashed it on the counter, and then used it to threaten the 32-year-old male worker, police said.

He reportedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone and ripped a Lotto computer from the counter, damaging it.

Officers arrived in time to arrest the suspect and recover the victim’s property.

He was uncooperative and refused to identify himself, police said.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including robbery, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said nobody was injured in the altercation, but damage to the Lotto machine is estimated at $2,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Man Killed In DWI Crash In Baldwin Identified

Police have identified a man who was killed in a suspected DWI crash on Long Island.Scott Freeman, age 66, of North Baldwin, died as a result of the crash that occurred early Tuesday, May 3, in Baldwin at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Carl Avenue, Nassau County Police said.He was pronou…
BALDWIN, NY
Daily Voice

Single-Gloved PA Man Wanted For Two Armed Robberies: Police

A man sporting a single clear-plastic glove on his right hand is wanted in connection with two armed robberies within two days on the same street, police say. Armed with a black handgun the robber was caught on camera during both robberies, according to a release by the Spring Garden Township police.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Inwood, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Police#Gas Station#Robbery#Sunoco#Lotto
Daily Voice

Nine Illegal Firearms, Heroin Seized In Newark Busts: Police

Seven people were arrested and nine illegal firearms were seized in four days in an ongoing gun operation in Newark, authorities said.The nine illegal handguns, recovered since Friday, April 29, bring the city's total gun recoveries in 2022 to 251 — a 54 percent increase over the same period a year…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Police Lt. Mark Horan Takes His Own Life After 24 Years On Force

A police lieutenant who took his own life over the weekend in his New Jersey home is being remembered as a devoted dad and exemplary officer.Hamilton Police Lt. Mark Horan died Saturday, April 30 in his home. He was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, NJ Advance Media reports.Horan joined Ha…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
268K+
Followers
42K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy