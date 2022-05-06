Man Armed With Broken Bottle Robs Long Island Gas Station Employee, Police Say

The Sunoco gas station on Burnside Avenue in Inwood where a worker was robbed Friday, May 6. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is behind bars, accused of robbing a Long Island gas station employee.

It happened early Friday, May 6, at the Sunoco station in Inwood, on Burnside Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

The male suspect walked into the store at around 2:30 a.m., grabbed a glass bottle, smashed it on the counter, and then used it to threaten the 32-year-old male worker, police said.

He reportedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone and ripped a Lotto computer from the counter, damaging it.

Officers arrived in time to arrest the suspect and recover the victim’s property.

He was uncooperative and refused to identify himself, police said.

He’s now facing multiple charges, including robbery, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said nobody was injured in the altercation, but damage to the Lotto machine is estimated at $2,000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.