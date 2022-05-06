Ask the Expert: What's the importance of National Nurses' Week?

This is the week where we recognize some of the hardest working and least understood people in the hospital. It's National Nurses' Week from now through next Thursday. And today is National Nurses Day.

A new study finds most people have little idea what nurses do on a daily basis.

"Connect RN" asked a thousand nurses about perceptions that people have about their jobs. 85 percent say the general public misunderstands them and their work.

Almost half said most people think their jobs are easy, compared to doctors. 83 percent said they're not recognized for what they do.

And more than 60 percent of nurses said they don't think they're seen as human by patients or by doctors.

On today's Ask the Expert, Dawn Webb joined us from the Texas Nurses' Association.

As part of National Nurses Week, there's a whole host of freebies and discounts for nurses and medical professionals .

