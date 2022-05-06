ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Ask the Expert: What's the importance of National Nurses' Week?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deFlV_0fVTaeHC00

This is the week where we recognize some of the hardest working and least understood people in the hospital. It's National Nurses' Week from now through next Thursday. And today is National Nurses Day.
A new study finds most people have little idea what nurses do on a daily basis.

"Connect RN" asked a thousand nurses about perceptions that people have about their jobs. 85 percent say the general public misunderstands them and their work.

Almost half said most people think their jobs are easy, compared to doctors. 83 percent said they're not recognized for what they do.
And more than 60 percent of nurses said they don't think they're seen as human by patients or by doctors.

On today's Ask the Expert, Dawn Webb joined us from the Texas Nurses' Association.

As part of National Nurses Week, there's a whole host of freebies and discounts for nurses and medical professionals .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Nurses Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy