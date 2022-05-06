ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocs Will Give Away 10,000 Pairs of Its Classic Clogs to Healthcare Workers This Week – Here’s How to Get Them

By Stephen Garner
 4 days ago
In honor of National Nurses Week, Crocs is bringing back its “Free Pair for Healthcare” program for the third year in a row.

This year is a little extra special as the casual footwear brand has teamed up with healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand Figs to give away 10,000 pairs of Crocs Classic Clogs and 10,000 pairs of Figs scrubs to caregivers across the United States.

Starting today, anyone in the healthcare field can visit Crocs.com to access a sign-up link to enter a drawing for a chance to receive the giveaway bundle.

Crocs said that all interested healthcare workers have until May 12 at 12:00 pm EST to enter the drawing. Winners will be selected at random and notified no later than 24 hours after the drawing closes, Crocs said.

“We are humbled to have seen such a positive response to Free Pair for Healthcare over the past two years and are thrilled to continue supporting and celebrating our healthcare heroes in partnership with Figs,” said Andrew Rees, CEO of Crocs, in a statement. “As a values-driven organization, providing comfort for our communities is the foundation of how we think about brand purpose and this program continues to highlight that doing the right thing will always be the right thing for Crocs.”

First launched in 2020 , the initiative aims to thank healthcare workers for their efforts in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, Crocs has donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers globally.

This news comes a few days after the footwear brand released its 2021 Crocs Comfort Report detailing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. In the report, Crocs said it donated 150,000 shoes to organizations around the world last year and has raised $2.5 million for Feeding America, enabling over 25 million meals for those in need.

