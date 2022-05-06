Biglari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $298,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ’n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

Biglari shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $145.06, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

