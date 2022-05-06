ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Biglari: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $298,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ’n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period.

Biglari shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $145.06, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BH

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $3.33 to $99.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $3.48 to $102.46 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 10 cents to $3.54 a gallon. June heating oil rose 10 cents to $3.93 a gallon. June natural gas rose 36 cents to $7.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

887K+
Followers
433K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy