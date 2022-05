Berks County officials are continuing to work their way through determining how they will spend one of the biggest financial windfalls the county has ever seen. At an operations meeting Tuesday, the county commissioners learned that interest in a grant program the county is offering to dole out funds from the federal American Rescue Plan has been high. Karra Mayo, grants coordinator for the county, reported a total of 160 applications requesting a combined $42 million were received by the March 31 deadline.

