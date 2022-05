Exec Changeups: Another Tomorrow has signed on a new creative director: Elizabeth Giardina. The Brooklyn-based fashion veteran has served in various design roles over the past two decades helping to expand American fashion legacies, including the likes of Proenza Schouler (former vice president of design), Derek Lam (former VP of design for Derek Lam 10 Crosby), and Halston (former head designer for six years).

