ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Wildlife officials: "Leave baby wildlife alone"

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208E1O_0fVTWfej00

The Arizona Game and Fish Department's (AZGFD) Tucson regional office is reporting increased calls concerning baby wildlife this spring.

After taking custody of both a juvenile bobcat and javelina, the department expressed concern over a potential trend: Members of the public making incorrect assumptions that young wild animals are "abandoned," leading them to "rescue" the wildlife.

AZGFD said in most cases, baby mammals are left alone for long periods of time while the mother searches for food and water.

The act of separating a young animal from its mother, even by well-meaning individuals, typically results in negative consequences for that animal, according to Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson.

"Although it seems humane to ’help’ or ’rescue’ baby animals perceived to be in need, wildlife reared in captivity by humans -- without the benefit of learning from their parents -- have a greatly reduced chance of survival if they are released back into the wild,” Vega said.

According to the AZGFD, consequences can involve euthanasia or lifetime captivity for the animal and a penalty of four months jail time and a $750 fine for the person responsible.

If an animal does appear to be injured or in need of help, AZGFD reminded the public to contact them directly at (623) 236-7201 or to reach out to Tucson Wildlife Center .

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 1

Related
KOLD-TV

Missing dog found six years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When you lose something, at what point to do you consider it gone for good? One local family found out recently why you should never give up. Back in 2016 Encinas got Alaska, a two month old Shitzu, for her daughter. But they only had her for two months before she got out through that open door.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Pets & Animals
Tucson, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Animals#Euthanasia#Azgfd#Regional#Tucsonwildlife
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered That 150 Skulls Found In A Mexican Cave Came From A Human Sacrifice In 900 C.E.

When Mexican police officers saw the skulls hidden away inside a cave, they believed they had found evidence of a modern mass murder. When Mexican police officers entered a cave in the municipality of Frontera Comalapa in 2012, they couldn’t believe their eyes. The subterranean site in the state of Chiapas held 150 skulls and other human remains, and authorities immediately assumed it was a modern crime scene. After a decade of research, however, experts have concluded that the bones are pre-Columbian.
SCIENCE
UPI News

California couple arrives home to find hundreds of birds in the house

May 6 (UPI) -- A California couple returned home after a trip to find the inside of their home had been taken over by hundreds of birds. Gary and Patti Reitemeyer said they returned to their Redding home after a trip to Sacramento and discovered hundreds of swallows had apparently flown into the house through the chimney.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy