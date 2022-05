The grease bubbling in fast food frying vats across America could harbor the future of aviation, according to a new report by the Dallas Morning News' Kyle Arnold. On Tuesday Arnold published an examination of promises made by a number of major American air carriers to purchase billions of gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in the coming decade, the foundation of which could consist of everything from cooking grease to wood and other biofuels.

