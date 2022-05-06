ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top baby names of 2021

By Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4TMM_0fVTVpCY00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Social Security Administration said, during the unprecedented time, parents have once again chosen to stick with familiar names.

Social Security began compiling the baby name list in 1997 with names dating back to 1880, the SSA said. Parents supply the name at the time of a child’s birth to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, making Social Security the best source for popular baby names.

Here are the top 10 boy names for 2021:

Boys

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. James
  6. William
  7. Benjamin
  8. Lucas
  9. Henry
  10. Theodore

According to the SSA, Liam has been the top choice for new parents for five years in a row. There was only one name change with Theodore replacing Alexander in popularity.

Here are the top 10 girl names for 2021:

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Ava
  6. Sophia
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Harper

Olivia has topped the list for three years, SSA said.

For all of the top baby names of 2021 and to see where your name ranks, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/babynames

