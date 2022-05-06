Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night shooting

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the vicinity of North Central Avenue and Broadway.

Police say a 37-year-old Buffalo male arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just before 11:30 p.m. ET after suffering a gunshot wound. The man is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)-847-2255.