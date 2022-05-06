ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night shooting

WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nuc2E_0fVTVVk800

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night in the vicinity of North Central Avenue and Broadway.

Police say a 37-year-old Buffalo male arrived at Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle just before 11:30 p.m. ET after suffering a gunshot wound. The man is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716)-847-2255.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man facing murder charge for Utica Station stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing at the metro rail station on E. Utica Street. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, Contrelle Hornsby, 29, stabbed 53-year-old Donnie Reese in February. Reese died at ECMC. Hornsby is being held without bail and has a […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police#Wben
WBEN 930AM

Teenager Fatally Shot in Buffalo

Buffalo police are now saying they are investigating a fatal shooting incident just before 7:45pm last night in the vicinity of Martha Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WBRE

State trooper charged with possession of illegal drugs

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest and charge of a trooper they say possessed illegal drugs. According to PSP, Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski, assigned to Troop K in Philadelphia, was discovered to have 30 oxymetholone pills and two vials of trenbolone acetate, both steroids and schedule III controlled […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Investigation finds “significant drug traffic” at Minnesota Ave. residence, man arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was arrested Thursday, after a brief investigation of a Minnesota Avenue residence by the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department’s Intelligence Unit. According to the Sheriff’s office, the units obtained a search warrant for the residence, but before execution of the […]
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy