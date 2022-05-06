ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee pleads not guilty

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four misdemeanors.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles courtroom to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault unlawfully crossing from a spectator area onto a stage at a theatrical event and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attacked on stage in LA

Lee, who remains jailed, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 meters) from Chappelle, whose lawyer called in to the hearing to request the protective order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxf7u_0fVTVS5x00
This photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows the fake handgun with the real knife blade inside that was taken from the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl, Tuesday, May 2, 2022. Security guards overpowered the attacker, Isaiah Lee, 23, who was detained and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Chappelle was able to continue his performance.(Los Angeles Police Dept. via AP)

Authorities say Lee was arrested Tuesday night after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office determined that he had not committed any felonies and referred the case to the LA city attorney’s office, which charged him with the four misdemeanors.

