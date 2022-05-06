Andy Reid reveals when he realized Tyreek Hill was going to get traded

The Chiefs sent shockwaves through the NFL this last March, when they traded away All-Pro wide receiver Tryeek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The two sides had been rumored for a long time to be getting close to a deal, so it was somewhat of a surprise to see the team and Hill do a 180 and work out a trade away from Kansas City. Speaking to 610's The Drive on Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid detailed exactly when he realized that Hill wasn't going to be returning to Kansas City.

"Well this had been ongoing for a while," he said. "And I figured as things went, especially after the Raiders made their choice of wide receivers and what they paid him, I figured he wasn't long for here."

"You saw what we did with free agency and then the draft. We brought in three receivers total there, and we also have Mecole Hardman. So we've got a good nucleus of guys. And we'll play to strengths, just like we did with Tyreek. We try to do that with all our players, play to their strengths and then work on the things that they need to turn into strength. That's where the teaching part comes in. And so that's where we're at, we feel like we have some pretty good players there."

You can listen to Reid's entire interview in the player below: