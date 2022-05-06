ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Andy Reid reveals when he realized Tyreek Hill was going to get traded

By 610 Staff
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MEWqO_0fVTVNvY00

The Chiefs sent shockwaves through the NFL this last March, when they traded away All-Pro wide receiver Tryeek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The two sides had been rumored for a long time to be getting close to a deal, so it was somewhat of a surprise to see the team and Hill do a 180 and work out a trade away from Kansas City. Speaking to 610's The Drive on Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid detailed exactly when he realized that Hill wasn't going to be returning to Kansas City.

"Well this had been ongoing for a while," he said. "And I figured as things went, especially after the Raiders made their choice of wide receivers and what they paid him, I figured he wasn't long for here."

"You saw what we did with free agency and then the draft. We brought in three receivers total there, and we also have Mecole Hardman. So we've got a good nucleus of guys. And we'll play to strengths, just like we did with Tyreek. We try to do that with all our players, play to their strengths and then work on the things that they need to turn into strength. That's where the teaching part comes in. And so that's where we're at, we feel like we have some pretty good players there."

You can listen to Reid's entire interview in the player below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Raiders#American Football#Chiefs
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Legend Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning and his family are surely celebrating his wife, Ashley Manning, on this special day. The legendary NFL quarterback and his wife, Ashley Manning, have two children together. Peyton and Ashley were married in 2001. Ashley Manning is a native of Tennessee. She reportedly met her future husband through...
NFL
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Troy Aikman Was Stunned By Monday Night Football Stat

Troy Aikman couldn't believe what he was told during his interview on Good Morning America today. During the interview, Aikman was told he had a 13-9 record on Monday nights during his NFL career. He couldn't believe it. "13 and nine? What!," he said. Take a look. Aikman and Joe...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Colts Trade Sends Deebo Samuel To Indianapolis

To the surprise of some people, Deebo Samuel remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He requested a trade before the draft, and while the organization said that they did not want to trade him, it felt like a move was inevitable. However, a deal still could take place at some point in time and the Indianapolis Colts would make sense as a potential destination.
NFL
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy