Bowie County, TX

East Texas man pleads guilty to $5 million COVID relief fraud

By Danica Sauter
 4 days ago

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – An East Texas man pleaded guilty to $5 million of COVID-relief fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison.

32-year-old Samuel Yates pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud on Friday, May 6. He admitted to seeking millions of dollars in forgivable loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) from two different banks by claiming to have more than 400 employees earning wages, when in fact, no employees worked for his “business.”

According to information presented in court, on April 14, 2020, Yates submitted two fraudulent applications to two different lenders seeking more than $5 million in forgivable loans by the SBA under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In the application submitted to the first lender, Yates allegedly sought $5 million in PPP loan proceeds by claiming to have more than 400 employees with an average monthly payroll of more than $2 million.

In the second application, Yates allegedly claimed to employ more than 100 people and was able to obtain a loan of more than $500,000. Yates was accused of making an employee list by using a random name generator on the internet and forging tax documents with each application.

“These Government loans, funded by taxpayers, were designed to aid businesses in weathering the pandemic-related economic storm,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Yates chose to fraudulently take advantage of the good-will of the American people by attempting to steal CARES Act funding. Those who seek to misappropriate these vital funds should tread carefully as they will be identified, investigated, and prosecuted . . . period.”

A federal grand jury returned an indictment and charged Yates with federal violations on Jan. 14. Yates faces up to 20 years in prison.

In March 2020, the CARES Act was enacted as a federal law as a way to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans who suffered economic effects during the pandemic. The CARES Act authorized up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and other expenses, through the PPP.

The PPP allows qualifying small businesses and other organizations to get loans with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%. PPP loan proceeds must be used by businesses on payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at www.justice.gov .

