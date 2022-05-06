ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim identified, suspect arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting

By Adam Uren
 4 days ago
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man in St. Paul on Wednesday have made an arrest.

St. Paul Police Department announced Friday that a 20-year-old man from Minneapolis was arrested on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of murder.

He's accused of carrying out the shooting that killed 26-year-old Erick Stevens in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood.

Police had been called to the 700 block of Edmund Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, where they found Stevens suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. His death marked the 15th homicide of 2022 in St. Paul.

Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to murder of Lily Peters

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of 10-year-old Iliana "Lily" Peters in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said the "suspect was known to the victim," though he didn't provide any further information about the suspect's age, gender and relationship to Peters.
KARE 11

Family identifies 17-year-old fatally shot in South St. Paul Sunday night

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — South St. Paul police have opened a death investigation after a 17-year-old was found lying in the road after being shot in the chest Sunday night. In a release, police said they responded to a call of shots fired just before 10:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Conver Avenue. When they got to the area, officers found a male in the road who had apparently been shot. Officers, South Metro Fire Department and M Health Fairview staff all worked to save the teen, but they were unsuccessful and he was declared dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

Criminal Complaint Unsealed: Suspect, 14, Allegedly Returned To Lily Peters’ Body To ‘Hide Her Better’

Featured video is from May 5. Article originally published May 6. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — The teenager charged with killing a young Wisconsin girl allegedly returned to the body to “hide her better” after she was reported missing, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. On Friday, the criminal complaint was unsealed, but the identity of the 14-year-old boy accused in 10-year-old Lily Peters’ death has not been released. The boy, who has lived in Chippewa County his entire life, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree sexual assault, all felonies. Prosecutors say the boy confessed to investigators that...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Charged With Murder After Selling Drugs To Woman Who Overdosed, Drowned In Bathtub

SHOREWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) – A 42-year-old Farmington man faces murder charges after allegedly selling drugs to a woman who later died of an overdose. Jamarr Edward Casso was charged with third-degree murder on Friday. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison. South Lake Minnetonka officers arrived at a home on Mallard Lane in Shorewood on the afternoon of Oct. 12, 2020 to respond to an overdose death, the criminal complaint states. There, they found a woman dead in a bathtub, with a used needle and white powder nearby. Her cause of death was determined by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner to be drowning, along with mixed fentanyl and morphine toxicity. According to the criminal complaint, her cell phone showed a conversation between her and Casso two days before, in which she asked for him to deliver her drugs. She texted him her address and seven minutes later, Casso responded with “here.” Casso was arrested after a controlled substance search unrelated to the homicide investigation on March 24, 2021. In a post-Miranda statement, admitted to selling narcotics to the woman. Casso has a history of felony convictions for controlled substances, the criminal complaint says.
SHOREWOOD, MN
KFYR-TV

Delays on I-94 as police conduct search

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic was backed up in both east and westbound lanes of I-94 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to dispatch audio, police were conducting a search for someone in the area. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Moorhead Police Department with traffic control on the...
MOORHEAD, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Man Sentenced to Prison for High-Speed Crash that Killed 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- An Orono man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for a high-speed, drunken-driving crash that killed two young men, including the son of the University of Minnesota men's hockey coach. James Blue had been driving nearly 100 mph on a curvy road around Lake...
ORONO, MN
Bring Me The News

Mother arrested for death of baby found in Lake Pepin in 2003

A woman has been arrested in connection to one of the three cold case deaths of babies found in Mississippi River waters in Minnesota about two decades ago. Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly announced Monday Jennifer Lynn Matter, 50, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder – with and without intent. The arrest was made in relation to the discovery of a newborn baby boy found dead in Lake Pepin in 2003, with a DNA match confirming Matter is the mother.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

