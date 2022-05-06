ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larsa Pippen Claims She’s ‘Really Good Friends’ With Scott Disick Following Miami Meetup

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Setting the record straight! Larsa Pippen revealed that she is “really good friends” with Scott Disick .

“Whenever he’s here [in Miami], he calls me and we always meet up for lunch,” the Real Housewives of Miami star, 47, told Page Six on Thursday, May 5, about her connection with the Talentless founder, 38.

Miami Spice! See 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen's Sexiest Bikini Photos Ever

In April, the two TV personalities were spotted chatting poolside at Setai Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Fans quickly speculated if the reunion was romantic or just a friendly meetup.

“We’re just really good friends. We’ve been friends for a long time,” the Bravo star explained.

Earlier that month, Scott was seen holding hands with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson and the two attended The Kardashians Hulu premiere hand-in-hand on April 7, so his rendezvous with the former NBA wife raised eyebrows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUDtl_0fVTRge500 Larsa was once part of the Kardashian’s inner circle and had the closest relationship with Kim Kardashian . However, she had a falling out with the family in July 2020 and they unfollowed her on Instagram.

During the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Miami , the mother of four touched on her fallout with the Kar-Jenner clan .

“I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship,” she said. “I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That’s kind of what happened,” Larsa continued. “I was best friends with Kim, and I love her, and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle.”

Although the entrepreneur is estranged from the family, she still praises her former friends . Larsa even commented on Kim’s iconic 2022 Met Gala look saying the KKW founder looked “so good.”

Larsa Pippen's Drastic Transformation Through the Years: Photos!

The SKIMS founder wore Marilyn Monroe ’s preserved 1962 dress she wore when singing “Happy Birthday” to former President John F. Kennedy while making her red carpet debut with boyfriend Pete Davidson .

In January 2022, Larsa revealed to E!’s Daily Pop if she had bad blood with Kim or not, claiming they were in a “really good place.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Meetup#Nba#Miami Spice#Rhom#Bravo
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

37K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy