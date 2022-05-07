ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monkey business

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack when TV was just starting to take off, networks scrambled to lure viewers. NBC nailed the early morning shift in 1952 with a show called “Today.”. The original host was Dave Garroway. I remember this because I was a kid in the audience when the show came to New...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Florida State
Georgia State
Alabama State
Oklahoma State
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
James Lankford
Alex Mcrae
Shakespeare
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Newnan Times-Herald

Greene-when is enough finally enough?

“Every smear strengthens my base of support.”- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Modern-day Washington has a whole series of weirdos. And the number appears to be exponentially increasing as polarization grows. AOC, Omar and the squad are wild. But Boebert, Cawthorne, and others on the right are even worse. Speaking...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

Dr. William Vaughn Headley, Jr.

Dr. William Vaughn “Bill” Headley, Jr., 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022, at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. Bill was born on June 29, 1962, in Alexander City, Alabama, oldest of four sons of William V. and Anita Headley. Bill Jr. earned his Eagle Scout rank and graduated Newnan High School with honors in 1980. He soloed in an airplane before he could drive a car by himself and went on to earn his private pilot’s license. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology on a Navy Reserve Officer’s Training Corp scholarship, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Electrical Engineering in December 1984, and was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Trinity senior named 2022 Congressional Art Competition winner

Leah Ross, a senior at Trinity Christian School, is the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District, sponsored by U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson (R-Ga). Ross' artwork, titled “Shattered Emotions,” will be sent to Washington, D.C. and displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
WASHINGTON, DC

