Monkey business

Dr. William Vaughn “Bill” Headley, Jr., 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 6, 2022, at home under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. Bill was born on June 29, 1962, in Alexander City, Alabama, oldest of four sons of William V. and Anita Headley. Bill Jr. earned his Eagle Scout rank and graduated Newnan High School with honors in 1980. He soloed in an airplane before he could drive a car by himself and went on to earn his private pilot’s license. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology on a Navy Reserve Officer’s Training Corp scholarship, graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Electrical Engineering in December 1984, and was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy.
