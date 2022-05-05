ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Pressbox Kentucky Derby Preview Show

thepressboxlts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pressbox show is hosted by world-renowned...

thepressboxlts.com

Larry Brown Sports

Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter. Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Kentucky Derby trifecta bet for Saturday at Churchill Downs

Kevin Kilroy has been on scene at Churchill Downs from 5am, every morning, for the last nine days watching the Kentucky Derby horses on the track and talking with their trainers. He's condensed it all down to some final thoughts and a trifecta best bet for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby is Race 12 at Churchill Downs on Friday, May 7, 2022 with a scheduled post time of 6:57 pm ET.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Longshot Rich Strike wins Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Anyone anticipating a return to normalcy in the Kentucky Derby got a dose of crazy Saturday when an 80-1 shot came charging up the rail to win at Churchill Downs. With favorite Epicenter and Zandon engaged in a duel at the front, Rich Strike stole the show with the second-biggest upset […]
DERBY, OH
WTVQ

Fans celebrate 148th Kentucky Derby at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the first time since the pandemic, Keeneland is celebrating the Kentucky Derby by allowing it to be at full capacity and those looking to watch the race there definitely took advantage of that. Fans say there’s something special about the Kentucky Derby. “The...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

All eyes on Epicenter for this year’s Kentucky Derby

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the day before The Kentucky Derby, the most exciting two minutes in sports. A horse born and bred in Bowling Green will be in the run for the roses on Saturday, carrying the hopes and dreams of its owner and trainer but also of Vette City.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
NBC Sports

When is Kentucky Derby 2022: Time, start, post positions, race distance, date, full coverage

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. Every year, millions of fans tune into NBC to watch top race horses from around the globe compete in “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” At this year’s race, there are high expectations on Epicenter (7-2), trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen. Asmussen has never won the Derby in 23 attempts. Zandon, trained by Chad Brown, opened as the early favorite at 3-1.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX2Now

Blues/Wild Game 4 breakdown with Bernie Federko

Blues analyst for Bally Sports Midwest Bernie Federko and Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne have the post game breakdown after the Blues 5-2 win in Game 4 of the Blues vs Wild playoff series. The Blues victory evened the best of seven game series at two wins each.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sportico

Full House at Churchill Downs Should Boost Kentucky Derby Ratings

Click here to read the full article. With more than 150,000 fans expected to show up to Churchill Downs on Saturday for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby, NBC may expect to see a concomitant uptick in deliveries for its broadcast of the race. Speaking to investors last week during Churchill Downs’ first-quarter earnings call, CEO William Carstanjen said all signs point to a massive turnout at the track, which in accordance with federal and state guidelines, has dropped masking requirements. “Based on advanced reserved ticket sales, we expect to deliver record Derby results,” Carstanjen said. “It’s been really great...
SPORTS

