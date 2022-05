Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic are both intent on inserting themselves into the UFC light heavyweight title picture, but only one will be able to do so on Saturday night.Former champion Blachowicz and Rakic will go head to head in a Fight Night main event at the UFC Apex institute in Las Vegas, with the winner of the bout potentially in line to face the winner of June’s title contest.Glover Teixeira, who submitted Blachowicz to claim the gold in October, defends the belt against Jiri Prochazka in Singapore, and rising contender Rakic (14-2) will almost certainly take on the victor...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO