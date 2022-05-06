ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deadly shooting 15-year-old boy in Indy reflects rise in youth homicides in 2022

Fox 59
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15-year-old boy is dead following a triple shooting...

fox59.com

Fox 59

2 adults, 1 teen arrested in south side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults and a teenager have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Indy man last month on the south side. Sheridan Tom Jr., 32, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of East Werges Avenue on April 18. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deputies: Two juveniles arrested after shooting at someone

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after Snohomish County deputies spotted them shooting at someone, law enforcement said. Deputies said they found the gun that was used during the shooting. It was stolen out of Tacoma. The juveniles were taken into custody for possession of...
Fox 59

Police search for missing Morristown 16 year old

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Amy Ailes was last seen on Friday, police said, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a black Morristown High School hoodie. She is described as a 5’2″ and 130 pound white 16-year-old female with blue eyes and brown hair with red highlights.
MORRISTOWN, IN

