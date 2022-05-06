COVID cases rise 32% in less than 2 weeks as NYC confronts fifth wave

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The COVID-19 transmission rate in New York City jumped 32% over the course of the last 10 days, according to data from the New York City Department of Health.

The current rate is 242.2 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days — a transmission level comparable to the rate during early February toward the tail end of the first Omicron wave.

The last recorded New York City seven-day average, which was published on Tuesday, was 3,385 cases — over six times the average of the last lull in cases during mid February.

Manhattan has the highest rate of transmission at 320.75 per 100,000. The positivity rate in some Manhattan neighborhoods is over 16%.

NYC raised its COVID-19 alert level to medium on Monday. The DOH recommends wearing a facemask indoors and regular testing while the medium alert is in place.

Though the city has refrained from reinstating pandemic restrictions like mask mandates or vaccine requirements, public Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said those measures are still on the table if trends continue to get worse.