Alabama State

NY among 24 states with mysterious hepatitis outbreak in kids

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151c95_0fVTQPhF00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A global hepatitis outbreak affecting children has now spread to 24 U.S. states, including New York, a month since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed nine cases in Alabama, the agency said on Friday.

The CDC said they are investigating 109 pediatric cases of a mysterious and severe liver disease, including five deaths.

Two weeks ago, just 11 cases in the United States had been identified.

It is unclear how many cases in New York have been reported to the CDC for investigation. Meanwhile, New Jersey and Connecticut are not included in the list of states that have reported to the agency.

Despite the fact that half of the cases reported had confirmed adenovirus infections, Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director for infectious diseases, said, "we do not know if it is the cause."

There are dozens of adenoviruses, many of them associated with coldlike symptoms, fever, sore throat and pink eye. But some versions can trigger other problems, including inflammation in the stomach and intestines. Officials are exploring a link to one particular version that’s normally associated with gut inflammation.

This week, the World Health Organization officials said they had reports of almost 300 probable cases in 20 countries.

In the U.S., 94% of those individuals were hospitalized, and 8 had received liver transplants.

"It’s still a very rare occurrence," Butler said. "A majority of these cases have recovered and recovered fully."

The mystery goes back to November, when Alabama health officials began looking into the first of nine cases of severe hepatitis in children in that state. None tested positive for the viruses that commonly cause hepatitis. However, testing was positive for adenovirus.

Butler said none of the Alabama children were vaccinated against COVID-19. That has been ruled out as a possible cause, "and we hope this information helps clarify some of the speculation circulating online."

Symptoms of hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice.

In addition to Alabama and New York, the states reporting suspected cases include: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin.

Puerto Rico also reported at least one case.

Click here to learn more information on the outbreak.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

