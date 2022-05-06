ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1010WINS

Man charged in string of overnight armed robberies at NJ businesses

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzlum_0fVTQLPZ00

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Officials arrested a New Jersey man in connection to a string of armed robberies across Hudson County businesses in one night, authorities said.

Joel Krecz, 35, was arrested Tuesday in Jersey City in connection with gunpoint robberies in Union City, Secaucus, Hoboken, and Jersey City on April 29 and into the early hours of April 30, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He is charged with five counts of robbery and other weapons and theft offenses.

Krecz was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested is expected to face additional charges, Suarez said.

According to officials, Krecza robbed a store on Route 440 in Jersey City, a liquor store on Summit Avenue, a business on Paterson Plank Road in Union City, a gas station on Route 3 in Secaucus, and a liquor store on Willow Avenue in Hoboken.

In each incident, a handgun was brandished and money was demanded from the clerk working at a business, Suarez added.

“By working together with departments across city lines, we not only apprehended an armed and dangerous criminal, but we also prevented this armed robber from potentially committing many more acts of violence and stopped him from further terrorizing our communities,” Jersey City Police Director Tawana Moody and Deputy Chief Nicola Flora said in a statement.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that they are continuing to investigate the robbery of a store on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen on Friday, April 8.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that they are continuing to investigate the robbery of a store on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen that occurred on Friday, April 8.

"Additional arrests and charges are expected," they noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#New Jersey#Armed Robberies#City Police#Fraud#Nj#The Prosecutor S Office
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Samuel L. Jackson Pops Into North Jersey Restaurant

Samuel L. Jackson was spotted dining at a North Jersey restaurant this week. Jackson stopped by Lassoni in North Arlington for lunch on Thursday, May 5, the restaurant said on Facebook. The Hollywood actor is filming new comedy-thriller "The Kill Room" with "Pulp Fiction" co-star Uma Thurman this week in...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
CBS New York

18-year-old found murdered in Brooklyn, boyfriend arrested

NEW YORK -- An 18-year-old who was ready to celebrate her first Mother's Day this weekend was found dead inside a home in Brooklyn on Friday.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke exclusively with the victim's heartbroken father.Damaris Maravilla was looking forward to Mother's Day, said family members. The 18-year-old became a mom just six months ago.She was found murdered Friday inside a home on West Sixth Street in Bensonhurst, right across from an apartment building where she grew up. "I still can't believe it. I don't believe it would happen to her. It's not fair," said Delfino Maravilla, Damaris' father. Shocked, he says, when...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PIX11

Two suspects attacked teen onboard A train: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men assaulted a teenager on board a subway train on the evening of April 19, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old boy was on board a southbound A train approaching the West 168 Street-Washington Heights station when he was approached by the two strangers. They engaged in an argument with […]
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy