Man charged in string of overnight armed robberies at NJ businesses

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Officials arrested a New Jersey man in connection to a string of armed robberies across Hudson County businesses in one night, authorities said.

Joel Krecz, 35, was arrested Tuesday in Jersey City in connection with gunpoint robberies in Union City, Secaucus, Hoboken, and Jersey City on April 29 and into the early hours of April 30, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He is charged with five counts of robbery and other weapons and theft offenses.

Krecz was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested is expected to face additional charges, Suarez said.

According to officials, Krecza robbed a store on Route 440 in Jersey City, a liquor store on Summit Avenue, a business on Paterson Plank Road in Union City, a gas station on Route 3 in Secaucus, and a liquor store on Willow Avenue in Hoboken.

In each incident, a handgun was brandished and money was demanded from the clerk working at a business, Suarez added.

“By working together with departments across city lines, we not only apprehended an armed and dangerous criminal, but we also prevented this armed robber from potentially committing many more acts of violence and stopped him from further terrorizing our communities,” Jersey City Police Director Tawana Moody and Deputy Chief Nicola Flora said in a statement.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that they are continuing to investigate the robbery of a store on Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen that occurred on Friday, April 8.

"Additional arrests and charges are expected," they noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345.