ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Is Brandon Tierney secretly a Mets fan? He was singing 'Let's Go Mets' with enthusiasm after Thursday's comeback

By Tiki Tierney, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wqked_0fVTQEEU00

Given the Mets’ thrilling comeback win over the Phillies on Thursday night, it was fitting that Tiki and Tierney came out of a commercial break on Friday with the iconic “Let’s Go Mets Go,” the team’s theme song from 1986, playing in the background.

What was more surprising was how enthusiastically BT was singing along to the tune.

BT, noted Yankee fan, was nailing every word out of the break, to the point where a confused Tiki had to question him about it.

Is BT secretly a Mets fan, or is he hopping on the bandwagon after their fast start to the season and unbelievable finish on Thursday?

“My dad played this record every day when I was a kid!” BT justified. “I enjoy the beat of the song, what do you want me to say?”

We’ll monitor this development the rest of the way, searching for more clues that BT might be a Mets fan.

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Officially Released Sunday

The New York Mets have officially released Robinson Cano. Cano was originally designated for assignment by the Mets last week but has now gotten his full release from the team. The roster was down to 26 players after Cano got DFA'd. The move wasn't surprising, considering how Cano started out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Phillies#Yankee#Bt#Tikiandtierney#Brandontierney#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy