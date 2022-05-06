Is Brandon Tierney secretly a Mets fan? He was singing 'Let's Go Mets' with enthusiasm after Thursday's comeback

Given the Mets’ thrilling comeback win over the Phillies on Thursday night, it was fitting that Tiki and Tierney came out of a commercial break on Friday with the iconic “Let’s Go Mets Go,” the team’s theme song from 1986, playing in the background.

What was more surprising was how enthusiastically BT was singing along to the tune.

BT, noted Yankee fan, was nailing every word out of the break, to the point where a confused Tiki had to question him about it.

Is BT secretly a Mets fan, or is he hopping on the bandwagon after their fast start to the season and unbelievable finish on Thursday?

“My dad played this record every day when I was a kid!” BT justified. “I enjoy the beat of the song, what do you want me to say?”

We’ll monitor this development the rest of the way, searching for more clues that BT might be a Mets fan.

Follow WFAN's midday team on Twitter: @TikiandTierney , @TikiBarber , @BrandonTierney , and @TheHoffWFAN

