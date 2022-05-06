ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big story and some big news ...

By Nora Mabie, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

Thanks for reading the First Nations newsletter, dedicated to tribal news.

May 5 is a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women — a crisis so prevalent it has its own acronym, MMIW. For more than a year, reporters across the USA TODAY network worked together to examine the factors contributing to the crisis and how state and federal laws have largely failed to address it.

May 5 is also Hanna Harris' birthday. A Northern Cheyenne woman, Hanna was killed in 2013 when her son was 10 months old. This year, Hanna would be 30.

When Hanna went missing in 2013, her mother Malinda didn't know she'd end up doing the work of investigators.

Bureau of Indian Affairs police told Malinda to wait 72 hours before filing a police report. But that isn't correct. There is no waiting period to report someone missing. Tribal police are chronically underfunded, and Malinda faced a quagmire of conflicting jurisdictions regarding who had authority in her daughter's case.

But Malinda isn't alone in this crisis. The FBI's National Crime Information Center reported 5,203 missing Indigenous girls and women in 2021, disappearing at a rate equal to more than two and a half times their estimated share of the U.S. population. The real rate is likely higher.

Nobody knows how many missing or murdered Indigenous women there are, but it's enough that Native women and girls feel the threat of the crisis in their daily lives. It's enough for a teenage girl, alone after her car broke down on a Montana road, to leave a note. "If I do not make it there and you do not hear from me idk (I don't know) someone probs took me," she wrote.

For more than 100 years, tribal communities have sought to restore their autonomy over crimes committed on their lands; in the view of many Native advocates, the missing and murdered Indigenous women movement is an indication that more progress is needed.

Malinda won't let herself second guess her efforts to find her daughter. She can't think about what may have happened if law enforcement was involved sooner or if volunteer searchers had known to preserve crime scene evidence.

“We did the best we could with what we had. We just had nothing," she said.

I hope you'll take time to read the full story and series here.

Personal news from me ...

May 19 will be my last day at the Great Falls Tribune, and this will be the final edition of the First Nations newsletter.

I am so grateful to all of you who have graciously let me into your lives and shared your stories with me. But I’m not going too far … In June, I will be joining Lee Enterprises as a statewide tribal affairs reporter. In this new role, I will be reporting for the Billings Gazette, Helena Independent Record, Missoulian, Montana Standard and Ravalli Republic. I will also be moving to Missoula this month. I am thrilled to continue this work, and I continue to be immeasurably grateful for all of you. Thank you.

This week in the news ...

Nora Mabie

Indigenous communities reporter, nmabie@greatfallstribune.com.

