Mchenry, IL

Domestic call leads police to fire, attempted murder scene

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 4 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police responding to a domestic disturbance this morning in northwest suburban McHenry came upon a garage fire and two injured people. Now, a 51-year-old man faces a variety of felony charges, including arson and attempted murder.

Officers were called around 5:30 a.m. Friday to a residence in the 3800 block of West Main Street and found a detached garage on fire, McHenry police said in a news release. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police learned a 44-year-old woman and the 51-year-old man had been involved in a “physical altercation,” the department said. The woman reportedly suffered a head wound and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then man had extensive burns on his body and was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Michael A. Pica, who resides at the residence where the fire occurred, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, arson and other charges, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

IN THIS ARTICLE
