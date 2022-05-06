ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians, Blue Jays game postponed

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu4It_0fVTQ4UT00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians ‘ game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7, starting at 2:10 p.m. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and only fans with tickets to the May 7 contest can attend.

Anyone who was attending Friday’s game will be able to exchange their ticket into one of 42 game options, including Saturday’s doubleheader.

Fans who have tickets to the original May 7 game and want to attend both games in the doubleheader will be able to do so.

Fans can use the full value of their May 6 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games. Tickets have to be exchanged by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Find out more about ticket exchanges right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hometown’s own: Dontae Jones

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – What does Lebron James, Black Keys musician Dan Aurbach and the late astronaut Judith Resnik have in common? They were all born in Akron, Ohio. The “Rubber City” is also home of FOX’s own meteorologist Dontae Jones. He was live from Akron Monday evening to show us how the city has […]
AKRON, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Clippers end four-game skid in extra innings over St. Paul

Recap: Alex Call's walk-off double in the bottom of the 12th inning gave the Clippers a 7-6 victory over St. Paul and halted a four-game losing streak. Call hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to tie the game at six, though the Clippers twice had two-run leads erased by the Saints. Anthony Alford's second of two solo home runs gave Columbus a 3-1 and RBIs by Tyler Freeman and Oscar Gonzalez made it 5-3 in the seventh. But St. Paul's Caleb Hamilton had four hits and three RBIs, including two on a home run in the top of the seventh inning. Tanner Tully allowed three runs on eight hits through seven innings. Robert Broom (2-0) earned the win with a scoreless 12th inning.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toronto, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#The Cleveland Guardians#The Toronto Blue Jays#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New Hobby Lobby location coming to Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Fans of craft store Hobby Lobby have something to celebrate with the news the company is adding another Northeast Ohio location. The new 55,000-square foot construction is going in where the former Burlington was on Everhard Road Northwest at Belden Village Commons. The company is hoping for a July opening and […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy