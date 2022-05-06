Guardians, Blue Jays game postponed

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians ‘ game against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled as a doubleheader on Saturday, May 7, starting at 2:10 p.m. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and only fans with tickets to the May 7 contest can attend.

Anyone who was attending Friday’s game will be able to exchange their ticket into one of 42 game options, including Saturday’s doubleheader.

Fans who have tickets to the original May 7 game and want to attend both games in the doubleheader will be able to do so.

Fans can use the full value of their May 6 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games. Tickets have to be exchanged by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

Find out more about ticket exchanges right here.

