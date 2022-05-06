UPDATE: Police locate missing vulnerable man

UPDATE : Henry W. Smith has been located safely.

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable man.

Henry. W. Smith was last seen on May 5 between the hours of 10-11 p.m.

Smith was last seen in Oakland wearing a black baseball cap, grey pants, black dress shoes, a green, blue, and white plaid shirt with a black Steelers jacket.

Smith is 5-feet-8-inches tall with salt and pepper hair and a mustache.

Smith drives a 2020 red Dodge Journey and may be somewhere in Penn Hills, Monroeville, or Murrysville areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.