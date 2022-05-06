ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington plans to relocate Huntsville store

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Burlington Stores plans to relocate their Huntsville location later this month.

The new store will open on Friday, May 20. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers, ages 18 and up, at the new store will receive a $5 bonus card for their purchases. On May 21, customers will get a free Burlington umbrella upon entry, no purchase required, and while supplies last.

The store will move from its current location at 6125 University Drive NW to the Westside Centre, located at 6275 University Drive NW in Huntsville.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and excited to be opening a store in Huntsville.”

“We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products,” O’Sullivan continued. “We know they will love the deals.”

Burlington will be open Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

