Laredo, TX

Three arrested in stash house bust

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago
Two brothers and their cousin have been arrested for operating a stash house, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Efrain Ochoa-Cortes, 30, Oscar Ochoa-Cortes, 39, and Almadelia Hernandez-Rodriguez, 43, were charged and charged with operation of a stash house. Efrain Ochoa-Cortes was additionally charged with smuggling of a person by criminal conspiracy.

Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division special agents and troopers spotted a suspicious 2015 Chevrolet Traverse while conducting surveillance at the TA Travel Center on 1010 Beltway Parkway. The Chevrolet was occupied by four males. The vehicle parked at a pump for about an hour. During that time, no one exited the vehicle or pumped gas.

DPS special agents approached the Chevrolet and identified the driver as Efrain Ochoa-Cortes. He stated they were “just eating” and waiting for some friends. But those supposed friends never arrived, according to state police. Authorities would identify the remaining three passengers as migrants who had crossed the border illegally. A migrant then told DPS the location of the stash house was in the 6000 block of Ruger Drive.

There, special agents located Hernandez Rodriguez and Oscar Ochoa-Cortes. They stated they lived there and were renting the property. Authorities said they noticed multiple people inside the home while speaking to the suspects. Asked if there were migrants inside the home, Hernandez Rodriguez and Oscar Ochoa-Cortes stated they rented a room to a group of migrants. Authorities then located six migrants.

Laredo Morning Times

