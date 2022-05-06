ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

What will the Union Block's impact be on downtown Taunton parking?

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
Good morning, Taunton! Today is Saturday, May 7, 2022. Before we go and get too settled into the weekend, let's take a look at today's top stories:

Parking in downtown Taunton

Downtown Taunton is abuzz over the long-awaited, years-in-the-making Union Block project, which will have new apartments on the upper floors of the 5 conjoined buildings on Main Street between Weir Street and Merchants Lane. Businesses directly below or within close proximity have expressed excitement for the Union Block.

Parking has remained a big topic of discussion throughout the process so far; see here how that will work out in connection with the Union Block project.

When it comes to parking downtown, is talk of a "shortage" of spaces a myth or a reality? Here's what we know.

The Herald News

Somerset home is small but spacious

Good morning, readers, and we hope you’re all having a great Tuesday so far! Let’s check out the top stories of the day to catch you up on the latest from across Greater Fall River. When space is at a premium, making the most of the space you...
SOMERSET, MA
