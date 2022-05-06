ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

Carriage Crossing to gain 'odd-shaped landlocked' neighbor

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DItyw_0fVTMfRT00

New residential developments could be headed near Carriage Crossing in Collierville based on Planning Commission recommendation this week.

On Thursday, the town’s commission endorsed 147 homes in two different developments for the southwest portion of the city near Houston Levee and Tenn. 385. That included a long-discussed development south of Carriage Crossing on a tract Scott Henninger, Collierville planner, characterized as an “odd-shaped landlocked property.”

Villages at Shelby Station, the proposal by homebuilder John Porter, will add 60 townhomes south of Shelby Drive near Houston Levee, if the Board of Mayor and Aldermen grants approval at a later date. The Planning Commission must still then give final site plan approval. However, Jaime Groce, town planner, said that step is more of a formality. Items of that nature are usually on the consent agenda, where multiple routine items are approved with a single vote.

The plan was initially approved in 2004, ahead of the state’s vested-rights law. The state law approved in 2014 requires developments to move forward within three years after receiving approval of an outline plan, or they lose their rights. However, the town approved the planned development a decade before the state adopted that law.

There will be three townhomes per building with rear-loading garages large enough for two cars. Houston Levee will be extended to the south. Originally one of the conditions was the homes with Houston Levee frontage should be detached, but commissioners were unsure of the look and decided to ultimately strike that condition.

Commissioner Jeremy Given said the concept reminded him of  townhomes in Germantown on the east side of Kimbrough Road bordering the proposed Glasgow site, formerly the Germantown Country Club. While they are rear-loaded, the frontage on the road looks residential.

The developers cannot move forward until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen issues a development contract. The project still needs to go before the town’s Design Review Commission.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1K7h_0fVTMfRT00

The site plan for Keith Grant’s Lockwood planned development which would be made up of single-family detached homes. (Submitted)

An additional 87 lots were reviewed by the Planning Commission as part of homebuilder Keith Grant’s Lockwood planned development. The single-family detached homes are across the street from Porter’s project. The 94-acre site has rights for 308 homes due to previous approvals. The first 87 lots will cover 35 acres. Grant will work with Porter on extending Houston Levee. The item was approved as part of the consent agenda.

Lockwood is just south of Carriage Crossing Marketplace — the shopping center separated from the open-air mall by Shelby Drive and includes spots like Urban Air Adventure Park, Old Navy and Goodwill.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Developer sues La Vergne neighbors for $10 million

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A land dispute in La Vergne turned ugly Friday after a developer filed suit against neighbors for $10 million. The City of La Vergne passed a rezoning ordinance for the land, which neighbors challenged, citing they did so improperly. “It’s quiet, and it’s safe. It’s...
LA VERGNE, TN
WREG

Memphis used car lot hit with over a dozen complaints

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to shortcomings of the public transit system in Memphis, many people need access to a car to keep a job. Leaders often say they want to fix the issue, but it leads many to the used car industry instead. Demario Kilpatrick is one of those people; when he called the Problem […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collierville, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
Collierville, TN
Real Estate
Local
Tennessee Government
Collierville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Germantown, TN
City
Collierville, TN
Smoky Mountain News

Tribe to invest $75 million in Sevier County ‘themed spectacle’

One of the world’s top amusement park companies will partner with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to create a “themed spectacle” centering Cherokee history at the 200-acre property under development by Kituwah LLC at Exit 407 of Interstate 40 in Sevier County, Tennessee. The Cherokee Tribal...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WREG

COVID spikes again to triple digits in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a Mother’s Day weekend filled with gatherings and music fans coming into Memphis for the Beale Street Music Festival a week earlier, Shelby County is experiencing an increase in COVID cases. Desiree Dyson said her family is ready to mask up again if it means staying safe. “I just think that […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Son Delicias Banegas – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlocked#Single Family Homes#Vehicles#Carriage Crossing#The Board Of Mayor#The Planning Commission#Houston Levee
Tennessee Lookout

Shelby County effort to fix tax rate fails at first pass

Shelby County commissioners failed to pass an ordinance fixing the tax rate as tensions continue over the possibility of losing $2 million or raising taxes.  During a Shelby County committee meeting, commissioners grilled Trustee Regina Morrison Newman, Chief Administrator Dwan Gilliom and Budget Director Michael Thompson while discussing the county’s inability to have a tax […] The post Shelby County effort to fix tax rate fails at first pass appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy