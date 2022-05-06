Carriage Crossing to gain 'odd-shaped landlocked' neighbor

New residential developments could be headed near Carriage Crossing in Collierville based on Planning Commission recommendation this week.

On Thursday, the town’s commission endorsed 147 homes in two different developments for the southwest portion of the city near Houston Levee and Tenn. 385. That included a long-discussed development south of Carriage Crossing on a tract Scott Henninger, Collierville planner, characterized as an “odd-shaped landlocked property.”

Villages at Shelby Station, the proposal by homebuilder John Porter, will add 60 townhomes south of Shelby Drive near Houston Levee, if the Board of Mayor and Aldermen grants approval at a later date. The Planning Commission must still then give final site plan approval. However, Jaime Groce, town planner, said that step is more of a formality. Items of that nature are usually on the consent agenda, where multiple routine items are approved with a single vote.

The plan was initially approved in 2004, ahead of the state’s vested-rights law. The state law approved in 2014 requires developments to move forward within three years after receiving approval of an outline plan, or they lose their rights. However, the town approved the planned development a decade before the state adopted that law.

There will be three townhomes per building with rear-loading garages large enough for two cars. Houston Levee will be extended to the south. Originally one of the conditions was the homes with Houston Levee frontage should be detached, but commissioners were unsure of the look and decided to ultimately strike that condition.

Commissioner Jeremy Given said the concept reminded him of townhomes in Germantown on the east side of Kimbrough Road bordering the proposed Glasgow site, formerly the Germantown Country Club. While they are rear-loaded, the frontage on the road looks residential.

The developers cannot move forward until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen issues a development contract. The project still needs to go before the town’s Design Review Commission.

The site plan for Keith Grant’s Lockwood planned development which would be made up of single-family detached homes. (Submitted)

An additional 87 lots were reviewed by the Planning Commission as part of homebuilder Keith Grant’s Lockwood planned development. The single-family detached homes are across the street from Porter’s project. The 94-acre site has rights for 308 homes due to previous approvals. The first 87 lots will cover 35 acres. Grant will work with Porter on extending Houston Levee. The item was approved as part of the consent agenda.

Lockwood is just south of Carriage Crossing Marketplace — the shopping center separated from the open-air mall by Shelby Drive and includes spots like Urban Air Adventure Park, Old Navy and Goodwill.