ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dogs probed as cause of mysterious hepatitis outbreak as 18 more Brit kids struck down with disease

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MnRY_0fVTMWRo00

HEALTH chiefs are now probing whether dogs are the cause of a mysterious hepatitis outbreak across the globe.

A "high" number of children who have contracted the illness come from families who own pooches or have had "dog exposures".

The sudden spate of cases has left officials scrambling to try and determine the cause of the rising number of infections.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced the "significance of this finding is being explored," after identifying the link with dogs.

But it remains unclear how the beloved animals could be to blame - with some experts branding it a "bit far-fetched".

It comes as another 18 Brit kids were struck down with the disease - bringing the country's total toll to 163 infections since January.

Eleven of the youngsters have needed a liver transplant.

Almost 300 cases have now been detected across the world - and tragically one confirmed death has been recorded.

Another four are under investigation, which aren't in the UK.

Health chiefs have urged parents to be vigilant for signs of the virus in their kids, which include itchy skin, tummy pain and a high temperature.

Scientists have been left baffled by the outbreak, after the usual hepatitis A, B, C, D and E viruses were excluded from laboratory test results.

Officials are looking into whether adenovirus could be the culprit - which has two strains that are known to infect dogs.

One of these mutations causes infectious hepatitis and the other is one of the pathogens that triggers 'kennel cough'.

But the research remains ongoing as adenovirus only usually cause colds and stomach bugs for kids.

Three-quarters of the 163 Brit children suffering from hepatitis tested positive for adenoviruses, analysis shows.

However, the UKHSA did say it was possible the others could also have had the virus due to the way the testing was carried out.

WARNING TO PARENTS

Some negative cases had only searched for adenovirus in respiratory and faecal samples - despite it being mainly detected in the blood.

But they have insisted that the chances of most children contracting hepatitis remain "extremely low".

Dr Meera Chand, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections at UKHSA, said: "We know that this may be a concerning time for parents of young children.

"The likelihood of your child developing hepatitis is extremely low.

"However, we continue to remind parents to be alert to the signs of hepatitis – particularly jaundice, which is easiest to spot as a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes – and contact your doctor if you are concerned.

"Normal hygiene measures including thorough handwashing and making sure children wash their hands properly, help to reduce the spread of many common infections.

"As always, children experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea should stay at home and not return to school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms have stopped.

"Our investigations continue to suggest that there is an association with adenovirus and our studies are now testing this association rigorously.

"We are also investigating other contributors, including prior SARS-COV-2, and are working closely with the NHS and academic partners to understand the mechanism of liver injury in affected children."

Most common hepatitis warning signs:

  1. Dark urine
  2. Pale, grey-coloured poo
  3. Itchy skin
  4. Yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)
  5. Muscle and joint pain
  6. A high temperature
  7. Feeling and being sick
  8. Feeling unusually tired all the time
  9. Loss of appetite
  10. Tummy pain

Comments / 8

Midnightlace
2d ago

DON'T YOU EVEN TRY TO BLAME THIS ON ANIMALS. All of a sudden we can't find soft cat food. Now it's the dogs. Too much money is being spent on pets. The government doesn't like it.

Reply(1)
4
Related
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis E#Hepatitis D#Brit#Ukhsa
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
Chattanooga Daily News

“I’m not anti-vax, but people need to be aware that there are serious side effects”, Woman says she suffered a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 booster vaccine and claims her immune system has been permanently damaged

The 41-year-old woman says a rare, but serious reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine booster left her with sunburn like symptoms on her face. The woman claims that she has aged by 20 years in just few days after taking the booster shot. She also said that she is not an anti-vaxxer. But, after her reaction to the booster vaccine, she is keen to make people aware of the pain she is now in. The 41-year-old woman also believes her immune system has been permanently damaged as a result of the vaccine as she has become dependent on steroids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The US Sun

Sandals agent shared haunting final post about Bahamas resort one day before being found dead along with husband

A TRAVEL agent and mom of three posted scenic beach photos outside the Bahamas resort where she and her husband were found dead just one day later. Robbie, 65, and Michael Phillips, 68, were two of the three US tourists who mysteriously died in the Sandals Emerald Bay resort over the weekend, Paul Rolle, Bahamas Commissioner of Police, confirmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Maine resident dies after contracting rare virus from tick bite for which there is no medicine or vaccine

A Maine resident has died after officials there say he contracted the rare Powassan virus from a tick bite. According to the CDC website, there is no vaccine for Powassan virus and no medicine that can treat it. They say that one out of every 10 cases is fatal. Per reports, about 25 cases of the virus are reported each year in the United States, but it is more common in the Northeast and Great Lakes region.
MAINE STATE
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
423K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy