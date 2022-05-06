ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi to address Brown University commencement

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver the main address at Brown University commencement exercises later this month when the Ivy League college honors not only members of this year’s graduating class, but also the Class of 2020, the school announced Friday.

The California Democrat is one of nine people scheduled to receive an honorary degree during the three-day commencement weekend May 27 to 29.

Pelosi will deliver a commencement oration on May 29.

“A Brown tradition since 1769, the annual presentation of honorary degrees offers our community the chance to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds,” President Christina Paxson said in a statement. “Having made tremendous impacts in government, public health, the arts, global affairs, science and technology, and more, this year’s distinguished recipients offer a superb example to our newest graduates.”

In addition to Pelosi, Brown will confer honorary degrees on Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; recording artist and former U.S. Marine, Shaggy; former Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott; economist and Nobel Laureate Guido Imbens; Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson; Brown benefactors Alice and Thomas Tisch; and technology scholar Zeynep Tüfekç.

The university is holding a dedicated ceremony for 2020 graduates on May 28 because they missed their in-person commencement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaggy, who was born Orville Richard Burrell, will deliver the keynote speech.

