Ohio State

Ohio State overdose deaths

NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--A second student has died from an apparent overdose. https://nbc4i.co/3kN18a1. COSI Science Festival concludes with colorful...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Overdose victims identifired

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the two Ohio State University students who died from an overdose. https://nbc4i.co/38jypXH.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

11 rapes reported in April to Ohio State campus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In April, Ohio State University campus police received 11 reports of rape. The reports are tracked and published in a daily log in accordance with the Clery Act. Eight of the reports were said to have occurred in 2022. Three occurred in other years: two in 2021, and one in 2014. […]
OHIO STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Human remains found at abandoned campsite in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Ross County. A post on the Ross County Sherrif’s Office Facebook page states that on Monday, deputies received information from hunters that an abandoned, suspicious campsite was found in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road.   Deputies responded and found […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Human remains found in Ross County belong to 28-year-old woman

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in February were found at a Ross County campsite. After hunters discovered human remains in an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified them as belonging to Lindsey Schobelock, according […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority was present […]
ORLANDO, FL
NBC4 Columbus

Goodson family’s wrongful death lawsuit delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has agreed to delay the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Casey Goodson Jr. against the Ohio sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot him in December of 2020. Federal Judge Michael Watson sided with attorneys for Jason Meade and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, who wanted the lawsuit […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Drivers arrested, ATV, dirt bikes impounded during ‘Operation Wheels Down’ in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say multiple drivers of ATVs and dirt bikes were arrested and several of the motorbikes were impounded during a weekend operation.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, because of complaints surrounding ATVs and dirt bikes, law enforcement officials executed “Operation Wheels Down” on Saturday that resulted in:  11 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after being hit by car in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in which a man was hit by a car overnight Sunday. Troopers from the Granville post found 57-year-old Frederick Thompson dead around 5:40 a.m. along the roadway at the intersection of State Route 13 and Hirst Road, according to a […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body of missing 28-year-old found

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) -- The human remains of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in February were found at a Ross County campsite. https://nbc4i.co/3PbvcKm.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

