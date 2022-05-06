ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

AUDIO: Adorner – “Adorner”

By Bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsych-pop rockers Adorner are out with their debut EP. These five songs are fearless, honest, and...

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
Variety

Howie Pyro, D Generation and Danzig Bassist, Dies at 61

Click here to read the full article. Howie Pyro  — bassist, DJ and longtime veteran of the New York punk and underground scenes — died Tuesday due to complications from Covid-19-related pneumonia after a lengthy battle with liver disease. His death was confirmed by a rep; he was 61. Rest In Peace Howie Pyro-keep playing and spinning that vinyl up in Heaven old friend. pic.twitter.com/wTuV8DuNV0 — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) May 5, 2022 Born Howard Kusten in Queens, New York, Pyro was best known as a founding member of the ‘90s glam-punk band D Generation with singer-guitarist Jesse Malin, but he was a widely...
QUEENS, NY
Stereogum

Watch Alana Haim Cover Powerline’s Song From A Goofy Movie By Audience Request

Last week during HAIM’s tour stop at Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, noted A Goofy Movie Stan Alana Haim responded to a fan request by covering the Goofy Movie song “I2I.” (For context, “I2I,” pronounced “Eye To Eye,” was performed by Tevin Campbell as the character Powerline, who performs with Goofy and Max at a concert in Los Angeles at the 1995 animated movie’s end.) For even more context, the Licorice Pizza star has talked about her love for A Goofy Movie many times in the past, telling Vice in January: “People make fun of me, but my favorite movie is A Goofy Movie. If you haven’t seen it, you need to watch A Goofy Movie. It’s the best movie of all time.” Watch a snippet of HAIM’s “I2I” cover below.
PHOENIX, AZ
CMT

Country Icon Sheryl Crow Releases New Music From SHOWTIME Feature Documentary

The documentary is destined to tug at heartstrings, as it dates back to 1993 when the country-rock legend released her groundbreaking debut record, “Tuesday Night Music Club.” While the nine-time GRAMMY Award winner paved a path for musicians today, Crow has faced several obstacles along the way. Music...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion
loudersound.com

Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage. Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Arcade Fire: We review – goodbye cod reggae, hello stadium singalongs

On their 2005 Vertigo tour, U2 came on stage to the strains of Arcade Fire’s Wake Up. It felt like an act of benediction on the part of stadium rock’s undisputed kings, a public equivalent of the fabled “Bono talk” in which U2’s frontman is reputed to approach young bands and offer congratulations and advice in a welcome-to-the-board-of-directors style. Here was a band made of similar stuff to early 80s U2 – born out of alternative rock, but with ambitions far beyond it; socially conscious; apparently powered by religious or quasi-religious fervour – and capable of doing what U2 did commercially by the end of the 80s.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Robert Fripp vinyl and CD reissues on the way

Robert Fripp's 1980 solo album God Save The Queen/Under Heavy Manners and his 1981 Frippertronics set Let The Power Fall are to be reissued on heavyweight 200g vinyl and CD through DGM on July 1. Both releases have been unavailable in any format for many years, and while the CDs...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch Mark Ronson & a Surprise Rising Artist Craft a Completely New Song

Having a stylish Swiss watch in your lineup is a must. More than just dope wrist drip, a handmade timepiece tells a story. Its intricate construction, delicate movement, and hefty fit and finish all speak to the hard work, hustle, and artistic eye of its maker and its wearer. In these ways, each Swiss watch is a wearable narrative that says volumes about your style and personality, with each tick of the second hand adding more magic to the epic tale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
operawire.com

‘Backstage at Carnegie Hall: An Opera About Racism and the Electric Guitar’ to Get World Premiere

The new opera “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” by librettist Tim Brady and composer Audrey Dwyer will premiere at the Centar Theatre on Sept. 23, 2022. “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” explores racism from the perspective of jazz guitarist Charlie Christian (1916 – 42). The opera is set in December 1939, backstage at Carnegie Hall. Here the story unfolds where Christian is about to perform with the Benny Goodman Sextet – the first time a Black guitarist and a white clarinetist shared a stage. Here, Christian suffers a panic attack which moves the plot between the past and future where he sees different eras of racism in both Canada and the U.S.
PERFORMING ARTS
loudersound.com

Richard Thompson runs from beauty to cacophony on Grizzly Man soundtrack

Fans of Richard Thompson’s songwriting might have felt a little deprived of a key aspect of his work on this mid-noughties album, as it was the soundtrack to a Werner Herzog film, and therefore lyrics and vocals from the great man were surplus to requirements. However, his evocative guitar...
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Paul McCartney Does Virtual Duet with John Lennon During WA Concert

Paul McCartney and John Lennon's relationship is often seen as bitter, but this week ... Macca seems to have made it clear ... him and John can still come together, even now. The Beatles frontman was performing this week in Spokane, WA ... and toward the end of the show, during an encore performance, PMC started strumming to his band's song "I've Got a Feeling" -- which appears on The Beatles' last album, "Let It Be."
SPOKANE, WA
Guitar World Magazine

Martin SC-10E review

Martin puts its best foot forward with the affordable SC-10E, which goes above and beyond what an acoustic is capable of in playability and tone. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Venturing toward unchartered territory, Martin Guitar took a plunge in 2020 by introducing...
ELECTRONICS
Stereogum

Watch Wolf Alice Cover King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Sense”

Shortly after announcing their Blue Lullaby EP, featuring stripped-down, reimagined versions of four Blue Weekend (2021) tracks, Wolf Alice are back. Today, they’re covering King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s “Sense” on Triple J’s Like A Version. “It’s a beautiful song. It’s quite different from...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy