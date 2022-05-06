ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sasha Banks Visits Wrestling Club At KIPP AMP Middle School In Brooklyn

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sasha Banks hopes every school starts a Wrestling Cup. Banks visited KIPP AMP Middle School in Brooklyn ahead of WWE SmackDown, surprising students who are part of Wrestling Club. The Wrestling Club is run by Victor Perry, who previously said Banks wanted to visit...

Fightful

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
WWE
Fightful

Backstage Notes And Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown, April 25-29

Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw for April 25:. - Randy Orton celebration, 8-Man tag: Jamie Noble & Ariya Daivari. - Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville: Shawn Daivari & Molly Holly. - Veer squash: Shane Helms. - Arm Wrestling Challenge: Adam Pearce. - Reggie & Dana Brooke...
WWE
Fightful

New SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WrestleMania Backlash 2022

Ronda Rousey brings home a new prize on Mother's Day. The rivalry between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair has been intense and their match at WrestleMania Backlash was no exception. In the very brutal I Quit Match, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey beat each other senseless but Charlotte Flair made one fatal mistake, twang with the idea of Ronda Rousey's motherhood.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestlers Celebrate Their First Mother's Day, AJ Styles Doesn't Understand Edge, More | Fight Size

Here's your fight size update for Sunday, May 8, 2022. - Several wrestling personalities are celebrating their first Mother's Day. First Mother’s Day went pretty poorly. Lost keys, broken phones, money wasted, baby not feeling well, plans falling through (second try with @atlbotanical and I think we just need to break up) Perhaps I tried too hard. But it’s just one day. Tomorrow is a new one and this Angel has no idea today was supposed to be any different at all. I ended up crying in my car feeling like a failure of a mom because everything I wanted for her today just didn’t happen. But…she cried with me, at an incredible decibel I might add. I have her and she has me. And tomorrow I’m probably just going to drive us up to the beach, ignore my phone and stay as long as I feel like anyway. We’ll have our day in the sun kiddo -- I love you Little Bittle.
WWE
Fightful

MTV Challenge Godfather Mark Long Teases Entering A WWE Ring Within The Next Six Months

"The Godfather" is more than ready for the challenge. Mark Long has popped up on WWE television on more than one occasion this year. He and The Miz celebrated after The Miz turned on Logan Paul and then he showed up at NXT Spring Breakin’ on Tuesday, May 3. Mark appeared on camera to support Grayson Waller, his apparent BFF, in his bout against Nathan Frazier. Despite the star power in his corner, Waller still lost to Frazier.
WWE
Fightful

Wrestling World Celebrates Batista's 20-Year WWE Anniversary

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Batista. portraying Reverend D-Von Dudley's deacon, Batista would eventually parlay his opportunities into multiple world championships and eventually parlay his wrestling career into a successful Hollywood career where he is perhaps best known for portraying Drax the Destroyer and the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.
WWE
Fightful

Thunder Rosa: Feud With Britt Baker Isn't Something That'll End, It's Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are destined to fight forever. The two women first wrestled on AEW television at AEW Beach Break 2021. At St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, they had a Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being. One year later, they two waged war again with Baker besting Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa conquered Dr. Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fightful

Deonna Purrazzo: I Hadn't Done Live TV Since NXT, AEW Main Event Caused A Lot Of Pressure

Deonna Purrazzo speaks about her spot in last week's Dynamite main event. In the main event of AEW Dynamite last week, ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo clashed with ROH Interim Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez in a championship unification match. The match came as a result of Purrazzo being unable to make the ROH Supercard Of Honor event back in April, as Martinez defeated Willow Nightingale to win the interim belt. Purrazzo however, has held the original belt since the January 13th edition of IMPACT Wrestling when she defeated Rok-C to capture the gold.
WWE
Fightful

Nikkita Lyons Advances To Round Two Of The First-Ever NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Another name has advanced to the second round of the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. On the May 10 episode of NXT 2.0, the Women's Breakout Tournament began with two first-round matches. The opening contest saw Fallon Henley defeat Sloane Jacobs. Henley would face the winner of the second match which was between Arianna Grace and Nikkita Lyons.
WWE
