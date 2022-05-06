ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft’s Xbox streaming stick and TV app are less than 12 months away — again

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November 2020, Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed you’d likely be able to stream Xbox games to your TV “in the next 12 months.” And, in June 2021, the company confirmed it would soon offer both a smart TV app and an Xbox streaming stick to make it...

The Verge

Dish’s upcoming wireless plan might let you buy an iPhone with crypto

Dish Network seems to be taking its unconventional approach to building a wireless network all the way to the blockchain. Executives hosting an analyst event in Las Vegas today gave a few hints at their vision of this country’s fourth wireless carrier, and it might involve a future where you can pay for a new iPhone in Bitcoin.
CELL PHONES
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Jeff Grubb
CNET

Here's How to Try Out T-Mobile Home Internet (For Free)

If you're fed up with your high cable bill, your slow DSL speeds or any other of the lackluster internet options in your area, maybe you've considered skipping the wires and getting your home online with a fixed wireless cellular connection. Connections like that are nothing new, but this year, Verizon and T-Mobile are each promising better availability and faster 5G speeds, and they're each stepping up their efforts to win customers over with high-profile ad blitzes and tempting promotions for switching over.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Elon Musk says he’s ‘very much on the same page’ as the EU on social media laws

Tesla billionaire and future Twitter owner Elon Musk says he’s “very much on the same page” as the European Union about the Digital Services Act, a package of web platform regulations. Musk appeared in a short video alongside EU Commissioner Thierry Breton to confirm his support for the DSA, which — among other things — requires large platforms to police illegal content and assess the risk of harm their services pose, including from disinformation.
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Free Online

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen Chiwetel Ejiofor Benedict Wong Xochitl Gomez. Doctor Strange, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. Is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Netflix. Doctor...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps#Venturebeat#Verge#Xbox Everywhere#Xbox Cloud Gaming
The Verge

Eddy Cue reportedly has bigger plans for Apple’s billion-dollar streaming and ads business

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, is considering restructuring Apple’s services business to redirect more attention to streaming and advertising, according to a report from Insider. In its most recent earnings report, Apple said its services, which include the App Store, Apple Pay, Apple News, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and iCloud, added 825 million subscribers and earned $19.8 billion in revenue.
NFL
The Verge

Netflix could launch streaming with ads even sooner than we expected

It has been less than a month since Netflix announced slowing revenue growth and its first subscriber drop in over a decade, and now The New York Times reports that it’s accelerating the schedule on initiatives to turn those things around. Netflix was already openly talking about pushing people...
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Ploopy and the promise of an open-source trackball

The worst thing about my beloved Logitech trackball is the software. Every time my computer restarts the annoying Logitech software pops up and asks me to fiddle with my system preferences. I never do. My trackball works exactly as I need it to, and the software seems to do nothing but vex me.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

I uninstalled Windows on my gaming PC, and I don’t want to go back

Like many people I’ve had some recent trouble with Windows. I deal with it because I have to, despite my issues with Windows 11 and its requirements and Microsoft’s consistent encroaching on users’ privacy. Finally, I decided to do something about it. Contents. Why Linux?. I uninstalled...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

What to expect from Google I/O 2022

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, is scheduled to take place this week, kicking off with an opening presentation on Wednesday, May 11th, at 1PM ET. Although the conference itself is pitched at helping developers get the most out of Google’s tools and platforms, the keynote is relevant for a much broader audience, with hardware and software announcements for products due for release in the next 12 months.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Google TV’s ambient mode screen saver with sports scores and podcast links is rolling out

Last fall, Google announced a key improvement to devices running its Google TV front end with personalized access so that each user in a home could have individual profiles with their own recommendations and Assistant responses. In December, that feature was delayed until “the coming months,” and it’s still nowhere to be found; however, 9to5Google reports glanceable cards for Google TV’s ambient mode screen saver that were also announced at the same time are starting to roll out.
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

'Gotham Knights' video game won't have PS4, Xbox One versions

May 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Interactive's upcoming superhero video game Gotham Knights will no longer be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Alongside a 13-minute gameplay demo, WB Games Montreal revealed Tuesday that its open-world game won't have PS4 and Xbox One versions. The studio said it was moving away from those last-gen consoles to "provide players with the best possible gameplay experience."
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can hack Apple CarPlay into a Tesla using — what else — Android

While Tesla’s operating system is known for having tons of built-in features (including the ability to play AAA video games), there’s one capability that’s notably missing: support for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Michał Gapiński, however, has figured out a way to hack support for both into Teslas, using a web browser, two Raspberry Pis, a handful of add-ons and cables, and Android.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

AirPods mod ditches Lightning port for USB-C

Robotics engineering student Ken Pillonel has followed up his USB-C iPhone mod with a modified pair of AirPods with a USB-C port for charging — replacing Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. Although the result is simple (USB-C cable goes in, power goes up), it was an engineering challenge that Pillonel says consumed “pretty much all my weekends for a few months.” It comes around a month after he completed a project that brought a Lightning port to an Android phone.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are just $130 today

Now that Mother’s Day is over and you’ve once again proven you’re the best kid a mom could ask for, why not reward yourself with some gadget and gaming deals?. The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are the latest flagship true wireless earbuds from Anker, and they’re back down to their lowest price of $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. One of the best things about this $30 discount is that it extends to all four colors: black, purple, gray, and white. The earbuds provide a lot of value, some quality sound, and even support nice extras like support for multipoint connections and Sony’s higher quality codec, LDAC. The active noise cancellation may not be the best around, but at $129.99, they’re closer in price to the base-model AirPods than pricier earbuds, offer a more unique look, and a come with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our review.
ELECTRONICS

