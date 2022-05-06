Coroner IDs man who died after shooting, crash in York

Update on Monday: The man has been identifed as Roman Padilla, 24, of the first block of Dewey Street in West York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy showed the cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds. The manner is homicide.

Eleven deaths have occurred in York County this year, the coroner's office reported. Nine were in the city of York.

Reported on Friday:

York City Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man on Friday afternoon as a homicide, according to a news release.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police responded about 12:45 p.m. to the 800 block of South Pine Street for a reported crash. When officers arrived, they found the man inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, the release states.

Officers provided medical treatment until EMS could take him to York Hospital, the release states.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com . Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

