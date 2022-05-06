Spring cleaning at the Rio Grande: River cleanup complete following sewage disaster

El Paso Water completed cleanup on the Rio Grande this week, with several weeks to spare before irrigation season.

The utility announced Friday all contaminated soil has been removed from the river. The soil is now deposited in mounds on the riverbank and will be removed by truck in the coming weeks. El Paso Water had committed to thoroughly cleaning the riverbed before the start of irrigation season June 1 to ensure farmers receive clean water.

“As agreed upon with our partners, when the water is released from Elephant Butte, the river will be ready,” said Gilbert Trejo, El Paso Water Interim Chief Operations Officer.

From August 2021 to January 2022, El Paso Water diverted sewage into the Rio Grande because of a wastewater main break on El Paso's West side. Since the new pipeline was connected and sewage stopped flowing into the riverbed, the utility has lead clean-up on the Rio Grande and adjoining canals.

Crews removed six to 12 inches of contaminated soil and piled it on the riverbank to dry and be tested for any hazardous bacteria or heavy metals. Trucks will continue to remove the soil mounds during the next several weeks.

El Paso Water coordinated with El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, the International Boundary and Water Commission, Border Patrol and the Army Corps of Engineers on the cleanup. El Paso Water contracted the environmental engineering firm Arcadis to aid in the clean-up.

Staff writer Martha Pskowski may be reached at mpskowski@elpasotimes.com and @psskow on Twitter.