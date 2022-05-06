ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Average daily COVID-19 cases unchanged from last week, while the CDC had this to say about Worcester County

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago

WORCESTER — The average of daily COVID-19 cases in the city remains steady following last week's rise in average cases, according to the city's Department of Public Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also now considers Worcester County to have a high community level of transmission.

On Friday, the Worcester DPH's COVID dashboard was updated to report that the city's seven-day average for new coronavirus cases stands at 85, slightly down from 85.3 cases cases a day from the week before.

Over the past seven days, 595 new cases were reported in Worcester for a total of 55,952 since the start of the pandemic.

No additional deaths from COVID were reported this week, leaving the total number  at 530. The positivity rate for the past two weeks was recorded at 2.8% Friday.

Inpatient numbers increased over April 30, with 56 people hospitalized in Worcester's health systems, up 12 from the previous week. In addition, eight are in intensive care unit beds, a increase of four patients.

Vaccination percentages remain unchanged for Worcester. The city reports 63% of residents are fully vaccinated and 74% have received at least one shot. Of the fully vaccinated population, 49% have received at least one booster shot.

The concentration of COVID-19 detected in Greater Worcester wastewater recorded May 2 and 3 has increased from the previous recordings on April 27 and May 1.

The city DPH also noted that the CDC now designates Worcester County as an area with high community spread.

The designation comes with recommendations for members of the public to wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation, staying up to date with vaccines, and getting tested whenever they start to show symptoms.

NECN

‘No Reason for Panic' as COVID Cases Continue to Rise in Mass.

Shortly after the return from school vacation week, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Massachusetts. "I think that we are all concerned," said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director for the Boston Public Health Commission. "There is no reason for panic, however, we are concerned and we are following this data very closely."
BOSTON, MA
