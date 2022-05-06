Support local artists with a unique Mother's Day gift

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - It looked as if a great name in Cincinnati’s food scene was toast, but the owners of another local favorite stepped in to make sure things kept cooking. Months after a bakery announced its closure, owners of a 90-year-old restaurant decided to buy the business.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A University of Cumberlands wrestler begged for water before he died. That's according to a police report and subsequent wrongful death lawsuit filed by his family. The complaint says the powerhouse wrestling program failed to care for Grant Brace's health and safety. Our Athletes AT Risk series...
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Mother's Day is only a few days away (May 8), and it's not too...
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A local drag performer died Saturday following a drag show at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. According to a statement from the Fitton Center, Aaron Losey, who performed as Tyese Rainz, died after having a medical episode. Billie Losey Saunders, Aaron’s sister, says...
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati drag and art community are mourning the loss of one of their own this week. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday saying that at the conclusion of the "Drag Show 2&1/2" at the Fitton Center on Saturday, Aaron Losey, who was performing as Tyese Rainz, had a medical episode and died.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA/WKRC) — On Thursday, students at a school for the blind got a heartfelt gift, unlike anything they've ever received. Their school year was commemorated with a 3D yearbook. It's a way to remember their friends' faces — with their fingertips. At the Georgia Academy for...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The parents of the six-year-old boy who ran the entire Flying Pig Marathon defended their actions in an open letter posted on Twitter. Ben and Kari Crawford of Bellevue, Ky. wrote they’ve been visited by child protective services due to complaints over the incident. However, they...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Local chefs have been working together over the weekend to prepare hundreds of pierogis. It's all part of an effort to benefit Ukraine. The organization Cincy Chefs Cook for Ukraine and the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership are hosting the "Pierogis for Peace" fundraiser on Monday. It...
AUSTIN, Texas (WKRC) - A woman's thrift store find turned out to be a piece of art from ancient Roman Times, according to a story by CNN. Laura Young purchased a 52-pound marble bust at a Goodwill in Texas in August 2018. She bought it for $34.99. When she started...
A brand new taco festival is hoping to right the wrongs of a previous festival dedicated to the popular food staple held back in 2017. Real Taco Festival, taking place on May 14 at Smale Riverfront Park, is aiming to be the opposite of the "underwhelming" Taco Festival Cincinnati held at Sawyer Point in 2017. At the time, organizers received quite a bit of criticism from angry customers after they ran out of tacos during the event.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than a thousand Tri-State students will take over the Fifth Third Arena on Cincinnati's campus for “Market Madness.”. The event takes place Tuesday morning. It teaches students about entrepreneurship in a fun, unique way. Market Madness was canceled the past two years because of the...
CINCINNATI — Grab your friends and family and shop from dozens of vendors at a monthly flea market in Cincinnati's Washington Park. The City Flea is an urban flea market that takes place once a month at Washington Park. the flea market started in 2011 and is returning once again this year. Vendors range from vintage dealers to artisan pizza makers and plant studios.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Watch a movie on the water this summer during Hamilton County park's Float-In movies. Great Park of Hamilton County is hosting Float-In movies where you can rent a rowboat and watch on the water. Food and beverages will be available for purchase each evening. The...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Doris is looking for a forever home and through May 15 there is no adoption fee for Doris or any other dog over six months old and over 25 pounds. It's part of the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter Campaign. Cats over six months old are also included.
