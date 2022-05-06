ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Support local artists with a unique Mother's Day gift

By WKRC
WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can get some last minute Mother's Day...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

90-year-old local restaurant to buy closed bakery

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - It looked as if a great name in Cincinnati’s food scene was toast, but the owners of another local favorite stepped in to make sure things kept cooking. Months after a bakery announced its closure, owners of a 90-year-old restaurant decided to buy the business.
NEWPORT, KY
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
CNET

18 Awesome Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Mother's Day is only a few days away (May 8), and it's not too...
LIFESTYLE
Fox 19

‘We miss him already:’ Family mourns death of local drag performer

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A local drag performer died Saturday following a drag show at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. According to a statement from the Fitton Center, Aaron Losey, who performed as Tyese Rainz, died after having a medical episode. Billie Losey Saunders, Aaron’s sister, says...
HAMILTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnut Hills#Parade#Mother#Wkrc#The Clay Alliance
WLWT 5

Cincinnati drag performer dies after performance on Saturday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati drag and art community are mourning the loss of one of their own this week. The Fitton Center for Creative Arts released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday saying that at the conclusion of the "Drag Show 2&1/2" at the Fitton Center on Saturday, Aaron Losey, who was performing as Tyese Rainz, had a medical episode and died.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
WKRC

Local chefs prepare hundreds of pierogis for event to benefit Ukraine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Local chefs have been working together over the weekend to prepare hundreds of pierogis. It's all part of an effort to benefit Ukraine. The organization Cincy Chefs Cook for Ukraine and the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership are hosting the "Pierogis for Peace" fundraiser on Monday. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fully Loaded Dance Studio brings championship dancing to the tri-state

‘Furry Fiesta’ brings people, pets together for Cincinnati Animal CARE. Morgan Owens talks everything you need before heading to the pool this summer. Morgan Owens talks everything you need before heading to the pool this summer. Three people shot in Elmwood Place, police say. Updated: 20 hours ago. Three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Real Taco Fest to Serve up Tacos, Margaritas and Beer at Smale Riverfront Park This Weekend

A brand new taco festival is hoping to right the wrongs of a previous festival dedicated to the popular food staple held back in 2017. Real Taco Festival, taking place on May 14 at Smale Riverfront Park, is aiming to be the opposite of the "underwhelming" Taco Festival Cincinnati held at Sawyer Point in 2017. At the time, organizers received quite a bit of criticism from angry customers after they ran out of tacos during the event.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Shop from dozens of vendors at The City Flea in Cincinnati's Washington Park

CINCINNATI — Grab your friends and family and shop from dozens of vendors at a monthly flea market in Cincinnati's Washington Park. The City Flea is an urban flea market that takes place once a month at Washington Park. the flea market started in 2011 and is returning once again this year. Vendors range from vintage dealers to artisan pizza makers and plant studios.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy