A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO