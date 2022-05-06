ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 2

Related
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: The art of interrogation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- How do you get a suspect to crack? Is “good cop/bad cop” a real thing? We get those answers and many more in a fascinating in-depth conversation with retired homicide detective Roger Geisler. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Swim Safe - Keeping Arizona child safe around water this summer

The Mesa Police Department has identified the man who allegedly threatened to kill a manager at a Circle K gas station. The average price of gas in Arizona is up to $4.66 a gallon, only 3 cents below the record high set back in March. United Aviate Academy teaching next...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Arizona wildfire almost triples in size, forcing thousands to flee

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen. “I cannot stress enough how rapidly this fire is moving,” True Brown, a fire management officer with the Coconino National Forest, told reporters late Tuesday. “I cannot stress how important it is to leave the fire area.”The fire, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sayuri
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Ash Jurberg

The Phoenix billionaire giving away his fortune

Bob and Renee ParsonsImage from WikiCommons images. Bob Parsons grew up "poor as a church mouse." Life has certainly changed from his childhood, as Parsons now has a net worth of $3.4 billion. Yet, despite his enormous wealth, he still remembers his childhood and is inspired to give back to others who are less fortunate.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Childrensheartgallery Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AZFamily

Family of Phoenix mother killed while waiting for food searching for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The family of a Phoenix mother killed in a shooting while waiting for food with her son is remembering the type of person she was and is asking the public for help. Police say 32-year-old Martha Adrianna Alejo was killed after a car drove up and started shooting at a group of people waiting outside of a restaurant near 7th Avenue and Pima Street on Wednesday night. Her family says she died shielding her 12-year-old son from the gunfire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy