Sonos is reportedly planning to launch its own voice assistant "within the next few weeks," claims a report from The Verge. Currently under development as an alternative to Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, Sonos' offering will be available on all audio gear from the brand that is compatible with its S2 software. Going by the name Sonos Voice Control, the virtual assistant is said to be capable of tasks like playing a particular song, playlist, or artist with a simple voice command.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO