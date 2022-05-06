Drew Brees Doubles Down on everbowl™ Franchise Investment

SAN DIEGO, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California-based craft superfood chain, everbowl™ ( www.everbowl.com ), is again lighting up the scoreboard with an expansion of its relationship with NFL Super Bowl XLIV champion Drew Brees.

The future NFL Hall of Famer, healthy living advocate and entrepreneur added to his everbowl investment, by increasing his fleet to 85 everbowl stores across the South and Midwest. The new arrangement adds 15 stores in Tennessee and 10 in Virginia to complement his original 60 store deal, which includes 5 locations in Louisiana, where he spent most of his pro career as quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, 10 in Illinois, and 15 each in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The everbowl menu is centered on superfood packed bowls and smoothies highlighting acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, cacao and other "stuff that has been around forever™". Its fun, vibrant eateries invite diners to augment these superfoods with fruits, nuts, berries, and grains to create flavorful bowls to fuel their active lifestyles.

Brees, an investor in several "Best in Class" franchise businesses within the restaurant and fitness spaces, said he is fully aligned with everbowl's mission. "I wholeheartedly support everbowl's quest to fuel active lifestyles in every community where residents want to become their best selves," Brees said. "I was first drawn to everbowl's healthy, tasty meal options, and the more I looked into the company, the more its franchisee focused approach, unit economics, and aggressive-growth business model appealed to me from an investor's perspective."

The new agreement with everbowl marks a major strategic extension of his everbowl connection. Brees is partnering with Alex Yeater, one of everbowl's area representatives, to jointly manage and operate the locations. Yeater and a partner recently opened the first everbowl location in Noblesville, IN. Brees will also be opening up an everbowl location in West Lafayette, Indiana at his alma mater Purdue University this summer. The partnership allows major franchise investors to leverage existing everbowl restaurant owners' expertise, adopt best practices, and explore additional markets by pooling their resources and complementing each other's skill sets.

"It is certainly a thrill to be working with Drew Brees and his team," Yeater said. "I look forward to building solid franchises and establishing sound operations with Drew as we make healthy eating accessible to everyone."

"We are thrilled to have Drew on board and partnering with Alex," CEO Jeff Fenster said. "Both embody everbowl's healthy living mantra and our commitment to help customers unevolve™ into a simpler, more nutritious approach to fueling their bodies. Drew's business savvy and community spirit is a perfect fit for everbowl's progressive management style and rapid expansion strategy."

About everbowl™

Established in 2016, everbowl™ is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain with over 50 locations in California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon South Carolina, Texas and Utah with plans to open an additional 150+ locations over the next 36 months in Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and more. Everbowl offers a menu of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, matcha, blue majic, vanilla, chia pudding, coconut, cacao and chewy as the base ingredient options along with unlimited fresh fruit toppings and healthy super stuff add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to "Unevolve™" - to live actively and eat "stuff that's been around forever™." Franchise opportunities are available. Visit https:// www.everbowl.com/franchise.

Follow us on Facebook (@everbowl ) and Instagram (@everbowlcraftsuperfood )

About Drew Brees

Drew Brees ended his 20-year NFL career in 2020 as the leading passer in the history of the game. A perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLIV champion, Brees owns interests in many emerging franchise brands and family entertainment centers. Drew and his wife Brittany established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 to improve the quality of life for cancer patients, and provide care, education and opportunities for children and families in need. To date, the Brees Dream Foundation has contributed over $50M globally.

Media Contact:

Kate Morgan

Phone: 619.363.9827

Email: marketing@everbowl.com

Related Images











Image 1: Jeff Fenster and Drew Brees





Jeff Fenster, everbowl Founder and CEO with Drew Brees, NFL Player









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com .

Attachment