Scottsdale Police announce Jeromie O'Meara as McKellips District station commander

 4 days ago

The Scottsdale Police Department has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Jeromie O’Meara to the rank of commander.

The effective date of his promotion was Nov. 7, 2021, according to a press release. Cmdr. O’Meara and several other employees were celebrated and recognized for their promotions during a Promotion Ceremony on May 3.

The ceremony had been on hold for pandemic protocols, which have recently been lifted.

Cmdr. O’Meara graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety Command School in 2021.

He began his career as a police officer for Scottsdale Police Department in 1997 serving as a patrol officer, field training officer, emergency vehicle operations and controls instructor and explorer post advisor. He was chosen to become a parks and preserve and bike unit officer in 2001 and remained in that assignment until his promotion to sergeant in 2006, the press release stated.

As a sergeant, he became a supervisor of the Parks and Preserve Unit as well as the bike unit. He later supervised the school resource unit where he, along with other instrumental partners, implemented the Restorative Justice Intervention Program, which is a non-arrest diversion program for first-time youth offenders of select crimes. The RJIP team won the 2017 plan and innovate city manager’s award.

He also became a team leader on the mobile field force team, the program manager for the EVOC program and a lead advisor for the cadet post. Cmdr. O’Meara was a sergeant in training trainer and member of the SAFECITE committee.

He was awarded uniformed services supervisor of the year in 2012.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2018, where he was responsible for the nightly operation plans of the patrol squads to the entertainment district in downtown Scottsdale.

O’Meara was given the fair and impartial policing program to manage and became the alternate program manager for the MFF team.

He was selected for the crimes against property lieutenant’s position that oversaw the investigations related to the Fashion Square Mall civil unrest event in May 2020. He was also heavily involved in the creation and implementation of the Scottsdale Police Real Time Crime Center.

He was awarded Uniformed Services Supervisor of the Year in 2019.

Cmdr. O’Meara will oversee the McKellips District. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the district, supervising and leading over 100 professional staff and sworn police employees.

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS News

Mother and teen arrested after 3 kids found dead in Los Angeles home

Three children were found dead at a Los Angeles home over the weekend and their mother and a teenager were arrested, police said Monday. Officers responded to a call reporting an assault at the home in the San Fernando Valley Sunday morning and found three unresponsive children, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AZFamily

Phoenix woman cited for having tarp on her porch

An 80-year-old woman with dementia has been missing for eight days but her sons have new hope after a possible sighting. Man armed with rock shot by officer outside a Phoenix Chili's. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Krynsky says the man was acting erratically and officers began telling him to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested in connection to Friday morning apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman accused of starting an early morning apartment fire in central Phoenix on Friday has been arrested. According to Phoenix police, 38-year-old Deja Clayton was taken into custody on Saturday in connection to the apartment fire near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue that destroyed four units and several cars.
PHOENIX, AZ
