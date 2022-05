In 2020 there were many restaurants and businesses that closed down due to the pandemic and that meant that some nostalgia in those businesses was lost. A restaurant called 'Yesterday's' in Columbia, South Carolina was one of those that closed after 43 years. Yesterday's was known for having a large carved wooden naked cowboy in a bathtub sitting inside the establishment. When the business closed in 2020, the owners started auctioning off the items inside, that included the popular naked bathing cowboy. The cowboy went up for auction on liveauctioneers.com and was purchased by University of South Carolina graduate Katie Pearson.

