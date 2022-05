There are currently more outdated apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store than ones that are frequently updated according to a new study. The study from the analytics firm Pixalate, titled The Abandoned Mobile Apps Report, shows that Apple’s recent announcement that it will soon begin deleting apps that haven’t been updated in quite a while makes a great deal of sense despite the fact that it wasn’t well received by developers.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 HOURS AGO